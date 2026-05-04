Derby After Dark at the Nest Draws Massive Crowd

It was lights, camera and drama at the inaugural Derby After Dark fundraiser at the NEST at Alabama State University. Saturday night crowds dazzled in hats, suits, dresses, and gloves throughout the night. As promised, there were performers, a cigar bar and a customized perfume/cologne station as well as cigar tents and food trucks. ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. said it's all for a great cause, providing for student programs.

Governor Kay Ivey scheduled a special session Monday days after Attorney General Steve Marshall filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Supreme Court, requesting the justices lift court-ordered injunctions against 2023 legislative district lines drawn by the Alabama legislature.

Crowds gathered at the Alabama State House for a rally hosted by the Alabama Democratic Party. Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Randy Kelley says, "We will rally in protest of the Alabama Legislature's attempts to nullify and strip Black Americans and other minorities of the rights we've fought for." Vice Chairman Joe Reed said, "we're in for a long fight."

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Today is the deadline for Alabamians who want to cast ballots in the upcoming May 19th primary elections to register to vote. Voter applications can be filled out in-person at county registrars offices, or by mail. Those who are not registered by the end of business today, or who have not updated their change of address will not be able to vote in the primary elections.