Introducing WVAS 90.7 FM New Station Manager

Darryl Elliott better known as Darryl E is now the new WVAS 90.7 FM Station Manager. Alabama State University and WVAS welcome Darryl E and his 40 plus years of experience. Darryl E says his goal is to spotlight Communiversity and increase student involvement.

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A soaker in the South is expected to bring heavy rainstorms. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will hit Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi Friday before heading east to Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle overnight into Saturday.

Authorities will start combing through landfills this month in search for a missing two-year-old girl from Enterprise. Police Chief Michael Moor says they'll start rummaging through trash at the Coffee County Landfill next week. They're looking for Genesis Nova Reid, who was allegedly killed on Christmas Day at the hands of her mother. Adrienne Reid is in the Coffee County Jail without bond. The landfill search is expected to take around nine weeks.