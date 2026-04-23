ASU Student Wins First Place at the Emerging Researchers National Conference

Congratulations to Alabama State University forensic science master's student Christina Harris won first place in the graduate -level oral presentation. The event was hosted by the Emerging Researchers National Conference. Harris, a double major graduate student earned the recognition for her work in thanatomicrobiome, a group of microbes postmortem in substance abuse disorder cases. The ERN Conference was sponsored by the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the National Science Foundation.

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Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen is reminding residents that the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming May 19th primary election is May 4th. You are welcome to register in person at your local county Board of Registrars office or online at sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes.