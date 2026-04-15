ASU Competing for Top 3 in River Region Best College and University

Alabama State University is vying for the top 3 spot in a competition that has the historic institution in the top 5 for Best College and University in the River Region. Online voting is underway and you are welcome to participate by at tinyurl.com/voteasutop3.

The Work Zone Safety At is now law in Alabama. The billed recently signed by Governor Kay Ivey launches a pilot program for photo speed enforcement in construction zones. Motorists caught speeding in a work zone will receive a civil traffic violation in the mail which will also detail where and when the infraction occurred. The program is scheduled to start in mid-November.