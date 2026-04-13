ASU Names New Hornets Men's Basketball Coach

The Athletics Department at Alabama State University has named Chris Wright as the new Head Coach of the Hornets Men's Basketball program. Wright has worked at Talladega College and most recently Langston University. He is credited with turning around Langston University's program within four years. Wrigth says the ASU community can expect to see a program that competes for championships every year and student-athlete development that represents the university at the highest level.

An investigation is underway into the deadly shootings of four people in Montgomery over the weekend. Four others were also injured. According to Montgomery Police Chief James Grayboys, the shootings occurred at four separate locations between midday Friday and early Sunday morning. Grayboys also said the suspects and victims all knew each other. Currently, only one arrest has been made.