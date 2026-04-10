ASU Upcoming Spring Connection Day

Get ready for Alabama State University’s annual Spring Connection Day set to take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at the ASU Stadium. Everyone is welcome to attend, this family-friendly event with a focus on showcasing the best of ASU to potential students ranging from High school to non-traditional. Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. shortly after registration, guests will be welcomed during a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. There will be breakout sessions, a student panel and a Black and Gold football game.

The Department of Theater and Dance BFA Spring Concert will be hosting its “The Power We Carry.” The performance’s last day will be on Saturday, April 11, 2026 starting at 7 p.m. The concert is directed by Morgan A. Jackson, Assistant Director Rodni Williams and Director of Dance James R. Atkinson Jr. The event will take place at Leila Barlow Theatre, $8 for students, $12 for general. More information is available at (334) 229-6929