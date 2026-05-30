Arts 'Wait Wait' for May 30, 2026: Our Endless Summer with Tiffany Haddish, Lucy Dacus, and more! NPR Published May 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 44:56 Emma McIntyre / Getty ImagesLucy Dacus of Boygenius performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) This week, we celebrate an early start to summer by revisiting our interviews with Tiffany Haddish, Taimane, Becca Mann, and Lucy Dacus! Copyright 2026 NPR