Tune into the award-winning WVAS Perspectives Talk Show this evening at 6 p.m. to hear from District 74 candidate Austin Smith, a Montgomery native talking about his bid to serve the residents of the district. Then you will hear the inspiring story of burn survivor and Alabama State University Communications Student Lovely Bruce and ASU Accessibility and Veterans Affairs Director Derriya Sankey will share details about the upcoming ASU Buzz Run. The WVAS Perspectives Talk Show airs every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The City of Prattville is designated as a member of the Innovate Alabama Network. It received a grant to launch a small business incubator on West Main Street. The incubator will support up to 15 businesses, focusing on service and technology-based platforms.

CrimeStoppers is honoring Corporal Kameron Ricks of the Wetumpka Police Department. He was awarded the 2025 Officer of the Year Award last month. Police Chief Ed Reeves nominated Ricks for his professionalism, integrity and dedication to service. Ricks has served the department for over four years.