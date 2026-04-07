New Hornet Golf Clubhouse Set to Open at ASU

Alabama State University will host a grand opening ceremony for its new Hornet Golf Clubhouse on April 9 at 9:00 a.m. near the Houston Markham Football Complex. The facility is one of the first on-campus golf clubhouses at a Historically Black College or University and represents a major investment in the university’s athletics program. The event is open to students, alumni and the community.

Montgomery Regional Airport is now offering direct flights to Houston, Texas. Travelers can start flying to George Bush Intercontinental Airport today via United Express and SkyWest Airlines. The daily departures will cut travel time to Houston to about two hours, compared to the previous five to six hours with connection flights. Ticket prices start at $299 dollars.

A Wiregrass woman is charged with bestiality in connection to a child pornography case. Enterprise police report 35-year-old Lisa Marie Ellis was arrested on Monday. She was taken into custody for possession of child porn on Feb 10th and during the EDP’s criminal investigation they found even more disturbing details. Police say the bestiality charges “stem from the same incident.” Ellis’ bond has been revoked.

