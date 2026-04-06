2026 ASU Days of Giving

Alabama State University’s Days of Giving will begin on April 7th.Assistant Vice President for Institutional Advancement Marquis Collier says giving is already underway. The campaign benefits scholarships and university programs. Also, the ASU Spring Connection Day will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, starting at 8 a.m. at the ASU Football Stadium

A 25-year-old Montgomery man is in custody charged with murder according to police. Libobbie Johnson is facing a murder charged in the death of 30-year-old Deanthony Payne. Officials report the shooting took place in the early morning hours of March 1, 2026, in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road where officers found Payne’s body with a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation showed it was a domestic incident. Johnson was taken into custody on April 1, 2026, and is now in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The mass murder trial of Damien McDaniel will take place today in Jefferson County Circuit Court. McDaniel is accused in the shooting deaths of 18 people between 2023 and 2024.In addition, four peopled were gunned down outside the Hush Lounge in the Five Points South entertainment district of Birmingham in September of 2025.McDaniel has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Eight people accused of operating an underground child sex trafficking operation in Bibb County are scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing today. The five men and three women are facing multiple child sex crime charges, including rape, sodomy, kidnapping and torture. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes took place in an underground storm shelter between 2022 and 2025.

A Prattville woman is under arrest, accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase. Twenty-eight-year-old Julianna Wood is charged with Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, and multiple traffic violations. Police say she was driving recklessly along Highway 14 in Millbrook last Thursday when an officer tried to stop her. She took off, leading officers on a chase along several roads and highways before coming to a stop along I-65. Her bail is set at 36-thousand dollars.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is getting to work on an access management project along US-231 in Wetumpka. The project will limit turning along the corridor, install a U-Turn bulb, and increase safety by reducing conflict points. Work starts today and is expected to wrap up in the fall. Folks should expect lane closures and reduced speed limits during the project.

The 35th annual Flimp Festival will take place this Saturday at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. Kids of all ages will enjoy flower crowns, games, a photo booth and music during this free outdoor event. Head of Learning and Programs Emily Thomas and Kaylee Hobbs, Manager of Family and community Programs. The event is support through partners such as EatSouth, Montgomery Whitewater and the Rosa parks Museum. Food vendors will include Woody’s Italian ice and Funky Forte.