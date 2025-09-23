News around Alabama

Children Killed in Accident

Two children are dead and three other people are hurt after a car accident in Pike County. It happened early Saturday morning along Alabama 167, about nine miles south of Troy. A two-year-old and a five-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 37-year-old Geneva man, and two other kids were hurt. There's no word on whether the other driver, who is 16, will face charges.

Body Found in Dothan

An investigation is underway in Dothan where a body was found in a parked car. Authorities responded to a call around 3 o'clock Saturday morning about a man slumped over in his vehicle. The car was stopped at a stop sign at West Powell and Herring streets. Police say the man was unconscious, but his foot was still on the brake. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, but authorities say he was in his early 40s.

Traffic Signs Replacement

The Alabama Department of Transportation has a reminder for motorists traveling along I-22. Starting today, crews will begin replacing traffic signs along the roadway, stretching from the Mississippi state line to the I-65 junction in Birmingham. ADOT is estimating the project will take about a year to complete. Drivers are advised to slow down when approaching construction sites.

Autumn is Here

Monday started the first day of autumn. That means the sun is directly over the equator, producing essentially the same amount of daylight and darkness over 24 hours. Daylight hours will steadily decrease until the shortest day of the year, the winter solstice, on December 21st. Until then, Alabama will lose about ten minutes of daylight each week.

