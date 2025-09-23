City Leaders Press Conference

Montgomery city leaders spoke out after a violent weekend left five people dead in separate incidents across the city. Mayor Steven L. Reed and Police Chief James Graboys addressed the community Monday, urging unity, accountability, and a commitment to ending violence.

Mayor Reed opened the press conference with a message, saying the city has seen too much tragedy in just a few days. Police Chief James Graboys echoed the Mayor’s call, saying every homicide is one too many. Authorities are working four separate incidents, early Friday, 30-year-old Fedel Saunders was shot and killed on West Haven Lane. Saturday morning, 50-year-old Timeko Coleman was found dead after a fire on Virginia Loop Road. Saturday night, 37-year-old Anthony Davis and 44-year-old Prentice Parks were fatally shot on Carmichael Road. Early Sunday, 19-year-old Ahmari Capleton died from stab wounds after an altercation on Raintree Drive. Both city leaders are urging residents to help prevent future tragedies by choosing peace over violence. Chief Graboys also encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers, Secret Witness, or the Montgomery Police Department.