City Leaders Press Conference

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT

Montgomery city leaders spoke out after a violent weekend left five people dead in separate incidents across the city. Mayor Steven L. Reed and Police Chief James Graboys addressed the community Monday, urging unity, accountability, and a commitment to ending violence.

Mayor Reed opened the press conference with a message, saying the city has seen too much tragedy in just a few days. Police Chief James Graboys echoed the Mayor’s call, saying every homicide is one too many. Authorities are working four separate incidents, early Friday, 30-year-old Fedel Saunders was shot and killed on West Haven Lane. Saturday morning, 50-year-old Timeko Coleman was found dead after a fire on Virginia Loop Road. Saturday night, 37-year-old Anthony Davis and 44-year-old Prentice Parks were fatally shot on Carmichael Road. Early Sunday, 19-year-old Ahmari Capleton died from stab wounds after an altercation on Raintree Drive. Both city leaders are urging residents to help prevent future tragedies by choosing peace over violence. Chief Graboys also encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers, Secret Witness, or the Montgomery Police Department.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
