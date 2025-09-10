A newborn is the first child surrendered at Montgomery Fire Rescue’s Safe Haven Baby Box since it opened three months ago. The child was safely and anonymously placed inside the box last month.

Montgomery Fire Rescue installed the Baby Box earlier this year as part of Alabama’s Safe Haven program. Since 2024, four infants have been safely surrendered across the state.

Founder, Monica Kelsey said in part, “This mother trusted our program to keep her and her baby safe for which we are grateful. 23 states offer Baby Boxes. For more information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes, safehavenbabyboxes.com.