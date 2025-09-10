© 2025 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 10, 2025

A newborn is the first child surrendered at Montgomery Fire Rescue’s Safe Haven Baby Box since it opened three months ago. The child was safely and anonymously placed inside the box last month.

Montgomery Fire Rescue installed the Baby Box earlier this year as part of Alabama’s Safe Haven program. Since 2024, four infants have been safely surrendered across the state.

Founder, Monica Kelsey said in part, “This mother trusted our program to keep her and her baby safe for which we are grateful. 23 states offer Baby Boxes. For more information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes, safehavenbabyboxes.com.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
