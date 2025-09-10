© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Free Naloxone Kits

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT

Alabama continues to battle the opioid epidemic, and state leaders are working to get life-saving medication into the hands of the public. The Montgomery County Health Department is now offering free naloxone kits through a self-serve kiosk.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse overdoses caused by opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription painkillers. Each kit comes with two nasal spray doses, instructions, and information about treatment resources. No ID or prescription is required. State officials say making naloxone widely available will help save lives in the critical minutes before first responders arrive. The Montgomery County Health Department is open weekdays from 7:30 to 5 on Mobile Highway.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan