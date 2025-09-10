Alabama continues to battle the opioid epidemic, and state leaders are working to get life-saving medication into the hands of the public. The Montgomery County Health Department is now offering free naloxone kits through a self-serve kiosk.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse overdoses caused by opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription painkillers. Each kit comes with two nasal spray doses, instructions, and information about treatment resources. No ID or prescription is required. State officials say making naloxone widely available will help save lives in the critical minutes before first responders arrive. The Montgomery County Health Department is open weekdays from 7:30 to 5 on Mobile Highway.