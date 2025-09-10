Crime Report Sept 10

Homicide Suspect in Custody

Montgomery Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year. Police have charged 40-year-old Earl Sadiki Wilson with capital murder in the death of 39-year-old Devoris Gray. Gray was shot and killed on Mose Harris Street back on April 5th. Officers responded to the scene around 9:40 that morning and found Gray with fatal gunshot wounds. After months of investigation, Wilson was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody on September 8th and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. The case remains under investigation by Montgomery Police.

Police Bodycam Footage to be Released

In an update report, a Jefferson County judge orders the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to release the bodycam footage of the fatal Homewood Police shooting of Jabari Peoples. Attorneys representing the family of the slain 18-year-old argued in court Monday that the video shown last month had been edited. Jefferson County D. A. Danny Carr announced in August, that after reviewing the footage, the deadly shooting was justified. Judge Elizabeth French set a deadline of September 16 for ALEA to turn over an exact copy of the bodycam footage.

Troy University Suspect Arrested

Police are announcing an arrest in connection to a shooting on the campus of Troy University. The suspect was taken into custody on Friday morning. Charges include assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. A woman was shot on August 30th outside the Trojan Fitness Center. She's expected to be okay. The unidentified suspect is being held in the Pike County Jail.

Comedian Charged with Child Porn

A comedy show in Dothan is canceled after the star was slapped with child porn charges. Former Last Comic Standing winner Jon Reep was arrested Friday in his hometown of Hickory, North Carolina. The comedian was set to perform at the Dothan Opera House this Sunday, September 14th. However, a recent social media post revealed the show had been canceled. Anyone who bought tickets will receive automatic refunds.