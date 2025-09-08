© 2025 WVAS
School Attendance Ambassadors

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 8, 2025

Officials with Montgomery Public Schools have announced Montgomery County District Attorney Azzie Oliver and Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell are now taking on another role, the district ambassadors for school attendance. Duties include raising awareness of chronic absenteeism and encouraging students to take their education seriously.

Thursday’s announcement was made during a press conference at Peter Crump Elementary School with MPS Superintendent, Dr. Zickeyous Byrd, and other local officials. District Attorney Oliver said in part, “Truancy and chronic absenteeism, which are often stepping stones to dropping out of school before graduation, have consequences for children, the adults these children will become, and the society in which they live.” Councilman Mitchell agreed and stressed the importance of school attendance.
Melanie Hogan
