New Pharmacy Benefit Manger Compliance Division

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT

The Alabama Department of Insurance has announced the establishment of a new Pharmacy Benefit Manager Compliance Division. The agency released a statement yesterday, saying the move is designed to add more strength to the Community Pharmacy Relief Act, which was approved by the state legislature earlier this year.

According to Deputy Insurance Commissioner Dusty Smith, the PBM compliance division will address complaints from small independent pharmacies across the state, who believe they have been unfairly reimbursed by pharmacy benefit managers.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
