New Pharmacy Benefit Manger Compliance Division

The Alabama Department of Insurance has announced the establishment of a new Pharmacy Benefit Manager Compliance Division. The agency released a statement yesterday, saying the move is designed to add more strength to the Community Pharmacy Relief Act, which was approved by the state legislature earlier this year.

According to Deputy Insurance Commissioner Dusty Smith, the PBM compliance division will address complaints from small independent pharmacies across the state, who believe they have been unfairly reimbursed by pharmacy benefit managers.