Two Alabama lawmakers have pre-filed bills that would expand cases that would qualify for the death penalty in the state. According to State Senator April Weaver of Brierfield, Senate Bill 17, also known as the Child Predator Death Penalty Act, certain first-degree sex crimes against children would be eligible for the death penalty.

In addition, State Representative Max Simpson has drafted similar legislation to be introduced in the House. Both versions of the bills have already received more than 50 co-sponsors before the start of the 2026 regular session in February.