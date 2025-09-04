© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

SEED Academy

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:28 PM EDT

The City of Montgomery is rolling out a new program to support local real estate developers. It’s called the SEED Academy short for Supporting Empowered Emerging Developers.

The program will give up to 25 participants hands-on training, technical support, and guidance to build housing and small business projects across the city. Mayor Steven Reed says SEED is part of his vision to strengthen neighborhoods, boost climate resilience, and create pathways to wealth.

Applications open today and close September 19th. For more information, visit MGMSeedAcademy.com.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan