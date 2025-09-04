The City of Montgomery is rolling out a new program to support local real estate developers. It’s called the SEED Academy short for Supporting Empowered Emerging Developers.

The program will give up to 25 participants hands-on training, technical support, and guidance to build housing and small business projects across the city. Mayor Steven Reed says SEED is part of his vision to strengthen neighborhoods, boost climate resilience, and create pathways to wealth.

Applications open today and close September 19th. For more information, visit MGMSeedAcademy.com.

