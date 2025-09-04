Community News Update- Turkey day, Food Drive, MSCO Search

2025 TDC Parade Registration

Registration continues for the 2025 Turkey Day Classic Parade. The 2025 Turkey Day Classic Parade is set for Thursday, November 27th at 8 a.m. in downtown Montgomery. You can find out more information on the ASU website.

Task Force UFO

Unidentified flying objects will be the subject of a House task force on government transparency's hearing next week. The chair of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets issued a statement declaring that "the American people deserve maximum transparency from the federal government on sightings, acquisitions, and examinations of UAPs and whether they pose a potential threat to Americans' safety." Witness testimony is expected to come from Air Force and Navy veterans who have all previously discussed witnessing aerial phenomena as well as journalist George Knapp.

MCSO Search

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals, Susan Leann Riley is described as a White female, 5’4”, 125lbs. She is charged with Failure to Appear for Theft of Property 2nd Degree. Riley is accused of stealing clothing and cosmetics worth over $500 from Target. Gerald Wayne Richardson is described as a Black male, 5’10”, 150lbs is charged with Probation Revocation for Theft of Property 2nd Degree. Richardson is accused of stealing clothing and other items worth over $500 from Dillard’s department store.

True Divine Bring Your Own Bags Food Pantry

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, True Divine Baptist Church Community Development will be hosting "Bring Your Own Bags" walk-in food pantry on Troy Highway. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You must bring your own bags and your identification.

