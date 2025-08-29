More jobs coming to Macon County

More jobs are coming to Macon County, thanks to new state and federal support. Governor Kay Ivey has announced a $433,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to help bring auto parts supplier Shin-sung NVH USA to the town of Shorter.

The South Korean company makes insulation and vibration-control parts for Hyundai, Kia, and other automakers. The money will help extend sewer services to Shinsung’s new warehouse site just off Interstate 85. The project is expected to create 35 new jobs.

The ARC grant will be combined with a $432,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded earlier this year. Governor Ivey praised the project, saying Alabama’s workforce continues to attract major manufacturers and suppliers.