Appeal Announcement

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 29, 2025 at 8:41 PM EDT
The State of Alabama has announced plans to appeal to a federal judge’s order to swiftly redraw state Senate district lines in Montgomery County.

This, after U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco ruled last week that the current maps violate the Voting Rights Act, and that the Alabama Legislature must create a new majority Black district before the 2026 mid-term elections. In papers filed Thursday, an attorney for Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, said any new maps must be in place by November 17th, in order to prepare for the May 2026 primary elections.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows.
