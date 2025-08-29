Appeal Announcement

The State of Alabama has announced plans to appeal to a federal judge’s order to swiftly redraw state Senate district lines in Montgomery County.

This, after U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco ruled last week that the current maps violate the Voting Rights Act, and that the Alabama Legislature must create a new majority Black district before the 2026 mid-term elections. In papers filed Thursday, an attorney for Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, said any new maps must be in place by November 17th, in order to prepare for the May 2026 primary elections.