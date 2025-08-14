News around Alabama

NFL Flag Football

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is teaming up with the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association to invite military veterans in the Birmingham area to become NFL Flag football officials.

An informational session will be held Tuesday, August 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Veterans can learn how to become certified NFL Flag referees with free training, uniforms, background checks, and Coach Safely certification provided.

Wallace Community College

Wallace Community College-Selma is welcoming its new president, Dr. Donitha Griffin. Griffin is replacing Dr. James Mitchell, who is retiring. The Selma native has served at the institution in multiple positions including interim vice president for instruction and director of admissions.

Griffin started her academic journey as a first –generation student at Wallace, then went on earned to a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from the University of Alabama and a Master of Science in Counseling and Human Development from Troy University. She earned her Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Walden University. Dr. Griffin’s will start on September 1, 2025.

Slocomb Father Charged in Deaths of Family

A Slocomb man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash that killed his family. Wesley Ty Cobb was booked into the Geneva County Jail after turning himself in on Monday.

He's charged with two counts of criminal negligent homicide in the accident that killed his wife and daughter. Authorities say Cobb was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when his pickup track crashed into oncoming traffic in July 2024.

Going for the Gold in Dothan

The Dothan Fire Department is announcing the return of its annual "Going for the Gold" event. It's at Westgate on August 23rd. The fundraiser includes a 5K run, walk, and a ruck race. Proceeds benefit researchers at Children's Hospital of Alabama.

Alcohol Consumption Drops

After years of being told that red wine was good for heart health, more Americans appear to be heeding warnings that even moderate alcohol consumption can be unhealthy.

A Gallup poll released Wednesday shows fewer Americans are reporting they drink alcohol as concerns about health risks rise. About half of U.S. adults now believe moderate drinking is harmful, up from 28% in 2015. The poll shows this shift is largely driven by young adults. But older adults are increasingly wary, too. The poll finds 54% of U.S. adults report drinking alcohol, the lowest since the late 1980s. Even those who drink are consuming less.