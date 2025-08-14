© 2025 WVAS
Father sentenced for murder of infant son

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 14, 2025 at 6:54 PM EDT

A Montgomery father will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal murder of his newborn son. District Attorney Azzie Oliver announced today 32-year-old Caleb Whisnand, Senior, pled guilty this week to capital murder in the death of five-week-old Caleb Michael Whisnand, Junior.

Judge Monet Gaines immediately sentenced Whisnand to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say on May 10, 2021, Whisnand reported to authorities that his infant son had been kidnapped from his vehicle while he was paying for gas. A massive search followed, led by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That same day, investigators found the baby’s pacifier in a dumpster, and surveillance footage began to puncture Whisnand’s story.

Two days later, after speaking at a press conference pleading for the public’s help, Whisnand changed his story and led law enforcement to a shallow grave in a wooded area of Lowndes County. An autopsy revealed the child died from severe blunt force trauma to the head and also suffered a broken leg and other injuries. Whisnand will never be eligible for parole.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
