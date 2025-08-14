We are less than two days away from the annual ASU Buzz Run and Stinger’s Fun Run, taking place this Saturday right here on the historic campus of Alabama State University. ASU’s Branding and Marketing Director Amber Douglas says after the adults participate the Stinger’s Fun Run for kids ages 4 to 12 will put the little ones on the track. At 1 p.m., you are welcomed to the ASU Stadium Club Lounge for the first-ever ASU Buzz Fest where you can pick up your 2025 season tickets, parking passes, single-game parking, and tailgating tickets during our Inaugural Tailgate Open House, kicking off at 9 a.m. right after the Fun Run.

Plus, Thursday morning golfers, this is for you, the SWARMAS1 Golf Classic tees off at 8 a.m. at Arrowhead Golf Club, featuring ASU’s own Dr. Jason Cable and various Hornet head coaches. As a reminder, Saturday’s lineup is 7 a.m. will be the Buzz Run/walk, 9 a.m., Stingers fun run, 11 a.m., ASU Football Scrimmage with autograph sessions for multiple sports and 6 p.m. Night of Champions Ceremony honoring SWAC title winners. Also ASU Dining Services is now offering a reusable to-go box, the cost of $5.