© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

ASU Buzz Run

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 14, 2025 at 6:50 PM EDT

We are less than two days away from the annual ASU Buzz Run and Stinger’s Fun Run, taking place this Saturday right here on the historic campus of Alabama State University. ASU’s Branding and Marketing Director Amber Douglas says after the adults participate the Stinger’s Fun Run for kids ages 4 to 12 will put the little ones on the track. At 1 p.m., you are welcomed to the ASU Stadium Club Lounge for the first-ever ASU Buzz Fest where you can pick up your 2025 season tickets, parking passes, single-game parking, and tailgating tickets during our Inaugural Tailgate Open House, kicking off at 9 a.m. right after the Fun Run.

Plus, Thursday morning golfers, this is for you, the SWARMAS1 Golf Classic tees off at 8 a.m. at Arrowhead Golf Club, featuring ASU’s own Dr. Jason Cable and various Hornet head coaches. As a reminder, Saturday’s lineup is 7 a.m. will be the Buzz Run/walk9 a.m., Stingers fun run, 11 a.m., ASU Football Scrimmage with autograph sessions for multiple sports and 6 p.m. Night of Champions Ceremony honoring SWAC title winners. Also ASU Dining Services is now offering a reusable to-go box, the cost of $5.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan