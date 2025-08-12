The City of Montgomery and Access Montgomery have announced the finalists for the 2025 MGM Small Business Awards. A panel of judges from across the nation reviewed nominations in a highly competitive process. The top three finalists in each category were chosen for their innovation, growth, and community impact. Finalists include: Small Business of the Year; Alanna’s Gourmet, LASH’ ISH LLC, Plant Bae, Red Tails Realty Group, CC’s Daiquiris. Innovative Business of the Year; Extra Space Storage at Ray Thorington, RK Photobooths and T Baldwin Music. Community Impact Award; Better Than Average Tutoring, Caring for Citizens of Alabama, Quiet Storm Outreach Group.

Winners will be revealed live at the MGM Small Business Awards Ceremony, Thursday, August 22nd, at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. The event begins at 5:30 PM, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.