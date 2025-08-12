© 2025 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 12, 2025

The City of Montgomery and Access Montgomery have announced the finalists for the 2025 MGM Small Business Awards. A panel of judges from across the nation reviewed nominations in a highly competitive process. The top three finalists in each category were chosen for their innovation, growth, and community impact. Finalists include: Small Business of the Year; Alanna’s Gourmet, LASH’ ISH LLC, Plant Bae, Red Tails Realty Group, CC’s Daiquiris. Innovative Business of the Year; Extra Space Storage at Ray Thorington, RK Photobooths and T Baldwin Music. Community Impact Award; Better Than Average Tutoring, Caring for Citizens of Alabama, Quiet Storm Outreach Group.

Winners will be revealed live at the MGM Small Business Awards Ceremony, Thursday, August 22nd, at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. The event begins at 5:30 PM, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
