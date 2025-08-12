© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

ACLU Launches Atoning Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:36 PM EDT

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama is launching out a new initiative aimed at helping people navigate what can often be a confusing justice system. It’s called Atoning Alabama a series of seven free workshops being held across the state to make the parole hearing process more transparent and to promote successful re-entry after incarceration.

ACLU of Alabama Legal Director Alison Mollman says the program grew out of two years of “parole watch” work, observing hearings and collecting information. The first Atoning Alabama workshop happens this Saturday, August 16th, at 10 a.m. at the Sheridan Heights Community Center in Montgomery. More information can be found on the ACLU of Alabama’s website.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan