ACLU Launches Atoning Alabama

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama is launching out a new initiative aimed at helping people navigate what can often be a confusing justice system. It’s called Atoning Alabama a series of seven free workshops being held across the state to make the parole hearing process more transparent and to promote successful re-entry after incarceration.

ACLU of Alabama Legal Director Alison Mollman says the program grew out of two years of “parole watch” work, observing hearings and collecting information. The first Atoning Alabama workshop happens this Saturday, August 16th, at 10 a.m. at the Sheridan Heights Community Center in Montgomery. More information can be found on the ACLU of Alabama’s website.