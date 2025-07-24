Selma YEP Program

In Selma, the City held its official closeout for the 2025 Youth Employment Program, known as YEP at Wallace Community College today.

Over 100 high school and college students completed the summer program, gaining career and life skills through city department placements. Some were even offered full-time positions. Participants worked between 16 and 40 hours a week at $9 an hour, with jobs ranging from labor to administrative roles.

Mayor James Perkins Jr. called YEP a cornerstone of Selma’s workforce development strategy, saying it prepares young residents for success and helps build the city’s future leadership.