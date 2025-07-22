WVAS Alabama Crime Report

Three Men Accused of Sexually Abusing Children

Three men are accused of sexually abusing children in an underground bunker in Bibb County. Authorities say William McElroy, Dalton Terrell and Andres Velazquez-Trejo have been arrested following a yearlong investigation.

Al.Com reports one of the suspects is charged with selling children to "various clientele for sexual pleasure" while Terrell is accused of paying to have sex with young kids. The victims reportedly include a six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

The location of the secret bunker hasn't been revealed, but the suspects lived near in other in Brent.

Capital Murder Charge

Montgomery Police have charged 22-year-old Dontrez Taylor with Capital Murder. Taylor is accused in the deaths of 27-year-old Malik Benson and 26-year-old Dekeith Whatley.

Last Saturday, MPD and Fire Medics responded around 3:55 p.m., in reference to subjects shot. Officers located Benson in the 400 block of California Street and Whatley in the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road.

Taylor was identified as the suspect, taken into custody on July 18th and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Homicide Ruling in Reeder’s Death

A county coroner in Alabama is ruling the death of a man who died in an encounter with police as a homicide.

Phillip Reeder was 52 years old and unarmed when he died last August after a police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest. Reeder's autopsy lists heart failure linked to cocaine use and police restraint as the cause of death. T

he family’s attorney compared Reeder's death to George Floyd’s, highlighting similarities in police restraint tactics. Body camera footage reviewed by Reeder’s family but not publicly released reportedly shows him saying, “I can’t breathe” three times. Reeder’s family continues to seek accountability from authorities.