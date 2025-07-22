© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Fresh Greens Market Groundbreaking

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 22, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT

Sisters and co-founders of Fresh Greens Market, a local produce hub, hosted its groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.

A number of supporters, local officials and residents spoke to a standing room only crowd at the Clarke Street location. Co-founder Erin Washington, an urban farmer says a tremendous amount of work went into bringing this project to life.

Washington says you will soon be able to hear from her and Trill Farms owner David Turner again on WVAS.

Washington says the shipping container market shop will officially open in the fall and will offer various goods including fresh fruits and vegetables.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan