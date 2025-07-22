Fresh Greens Market Groundbreaking

Sisters and co-founders of Fresh Greens Market, a local produce hub, hosted its groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.

A number of supporters, local officials and residents spoke to a standing room only crowd at the Clarke Street location. Co-founder Erin Washington, an urban farmer says a tremendous amount of work went into bringing this project to life.

Washington says you will soon be able to hear from her and Trill Farms owner David Turner again on WVAS.

Washington says the shipping container market shop will officially open in the fall and will offer various goods including fresh fruits and vegetables.

