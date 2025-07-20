ASU Dual Enrollment

© 2025 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 20, 2025

Are you a high school student ready to earn college credit now? Alabama State University is hosting its Dual Enrollment Program. The program will allow eligible high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors to earn college-level courses while still in high school. Students can even earn dual credit forboth high school and college credit if their school has a signed agreement with ASU.

Students save money, graduate college faster, while becoming ASU students with full access to campus resources. Qualifications include students who need at least a 2.5 GPA, parental permission. More information is available on the ASU Website.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
