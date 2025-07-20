ASU Dual Enrollment

Are you a high school student ready to earn college credit now? Alabama State University is hosting its Dual Enrollment Program. The program will allow eligible high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors to earn college-level courses while still in high school. Students can even earn dual credit forboth high school and college credit if their school has a signed agreement with ASU.

Students save money, graduate college faster, while becoming ASU students with full access to campus resources. Qualifications include students who need at least a 2.5 GPA, parental permission. More information is available on the ASU Website.