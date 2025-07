In Montgomery Police have charged 22-year-old Radchavius Jackson, 22, and 25-year-old Jordan Harrison with Assault 1st Degree.

The men were identified as the suspects in the July 8th shooting in the 5000 block of Paddock Club Court. They were taken into custody on July 8th, by MPD and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No additional information is available for release in connection with this continuing investigation.