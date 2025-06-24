WVAS Crime Report June 24

AFLAC Cybercrime

Associated Press Correspondent Donna Warder reports Aflac says that it has identified suspicious activity on its network in the U.S. that may impact Social Security numbers and other personal information, calling the incident part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry.

According to an Aflac statement, “We continue to serve our customers as we respond to this incident and can underwrite policies, review claims, and otherwise service our customers as usual.”

13-year-old Girl Latest Gunshot Victim

The Montgomery Police Department has launched a homicide investigation following the tragic death of 13-year-old Diamond Moore of Montgomery.

Officers and medics responded to a call around 2:30 Friday morning on the 5000 block of Greensboro Court, where they found the young girl suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Diamond Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or Montgomery Police.

McDaniel Trial

A judge ruled that the Alabama man accused of killing 18 people in 2023 and 2024, including two mass shootings, will go to trial in April next year. Damien McDaniel could face the death penalty for those cases. But his attorneys raised concerns in a hearing on Tuesday about whether it will be possible to select jurors who don't have connections to the victims in those cases.

Birmingham had one of the deadliest years on record in 2024 with 151 homicides. Birmingham police officers have accused McDaniel and one of other man of committing almost one third of those murders.

