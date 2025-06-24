Gov. Ivey launches 3rd Annual Summer Reading Program

On the first official day of summer, Governor Kay Ivey is challenging Alabama students to read more books. The 3rd Annual Summer Reading Challenge is now open to K through 8th graders across the state.

Students are encouraged to write letters to the Governor sharing their favorite summer read.

Ivey also urged participation in Second Lady Usha Vance’s national challenge, which encourages students to read 12 books by September 5th for a chance to win prizes and even a trip to Washington, D.C.

More details are available on the Governor’s official website.