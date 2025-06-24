ASU New Student Apartments

Alabama State University recently announced the construction of two new student apartments being built on a site located on Forest Avenue.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross said “This is going to be a very wonderful addition to this community, as well as Alabama State University, and our most precious resources, our students, will benefit from it.” ASU Board of Trustees President Brenda Brown Dillard said it was a proud moment for ASU. The project is set to be complete by the spring of 2027.