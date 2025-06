The City of Birmingham has been selected as one of four sites to be considered to host the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

According to Gene Hallman, president of Eventive Sports, if chosen, it would be one of the largest sporting events from an economic standpoint in the history of the city. A final decision is expected before the end of the year. The names of the other three cities have not yet been revealed.