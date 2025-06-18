Alabama Crime Report

Purdue Pharma Settlement

Alabama has joined 49 other states and five U.S. territories in accepting a seven-point-four billion dollar out of court settlement with Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis. According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, Alabama's portion of the settlement is expected to be around $75 million over a 15-year period. Marshall said the massive settlement agreement will also resolve all future claims against the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma.

Correctional Officer Behind Bars

An Alabama correctional officer is facing charges after being caught smuggling contraband. On Sunday, June 15th, Correctional Officer Airika Dorsey was arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd Degree after she was found passing food items to an inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility.

Dorsey resigned from her position with the Alabama Department of Corrections that same day. The investigation is ongoing, with possible additional charges pending.

Homicide Investigation

Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the shooting death of 28-year-old Carmilla Taylor. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of East South Boulevard.

Two women were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds; Taylor later died due to her injuries. Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities immediately as this investigation continues.

Child Predator Ring

Authorities in Huntsville have arrested ten men in connection with an alleged child predator operation. The multi-law enforcement undercover sting was carried out at various locations across Madison County on Friday and Saturday.

An HPD spokesperson said officers posed as minors, while suspects initiated contact with them offering money or goods in exchange for sex. The ten suspects are accused of exploiting children online. They now face a combined total of 34 charges.