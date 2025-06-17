Upcoming Events

Roller Derby

Montgomery Roller Derby will host the Big Easy Roller Derby on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Tickets are $15 at the door, $10 for military with ID, and $12 pre-sale. Kids 5 and under get in free. Proceeds benefit Meals On Wheels Montgomery Metro Area, supporting senior citizens. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Hamilton to Perform at Alabama National Fair

In entertainment news, Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is set to light up the stage at the 2025 Alabama National Fair. Hamilton will perform live on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at the Garrett Coliseum Fairgrounds. Known for hits like “Charlene” and “Can’t Let Go,” Hamilton promises a soulful night under the stars. The concert is free with fair admission and starts at 7 p.m. For more details, visit alnationalfair.org.

Prattville’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth

Prattville will host its 2nd Annual Juneteenth Family Night Concert on June 19, 2025 at Mac Gray Park. The event will celebrate the emancipation and contributions of Black Americans with live music, food vendors, and community resources.

It starts at 4 p.m. and is free to the public. Organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets or chairs for a comfortable evening of fellowship and celebration.

ADOC Graduation

The Alabama Department of Corrections will celebrate the graduation of 94 new correctional officers on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands Montgomery campus.

These graduates have completed intensive training and are now certified.

