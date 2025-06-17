© 2025 WVAS
Antidepressant labeled energy shots

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 17, 2025 at 9:56 AM EDT

Gas Station Health officials want you to think twice before buying brightly colored energy shots and supplements often sold at gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops. The products are sometimes called “gas station heroin," and contain tianeptine.

That's an antidepressant that can be addictive and carries the risk of serious side effects. U.S. poison control centers have reported a steady rise in calls linked to the drug for more than a decade. The drug has never been approved by the FDA for any medical condition in the U.S. and cannot legally be added to foods and beverages or sold as a dietary supplement.

About a dozen states have prohibited or restricted tianeptine.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
