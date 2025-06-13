ASU mourns assistant band director

Funeral plans are being made in the death of Alabama State University Assistant Band Director Charles Goodwin III. ASU released a statement to WSFA News saying “Mr. Goodwin was a dedicated educator, musician and mentor whose passion and commitment left an indelible mark on the ASU community.”

In an exclusive interview with WVAS News, ASU Band Director Dr James Oliver recounts how Goodwin went from being an ASU student to eventually becoming a friend. ASU added “His legacy will continue to resonate through the music, spirit, and excellence he helped inspire.