Sheriff's Office to offer health insurance to inmates

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is making history becoming one of the first in Alabama to offer health insurance to inmates and their families at no cost to the county. It’s made possible through the Affordable Care Act, individuals who are pre-conviction, on probation or parole, or recently released can now enroll in healthcare coverage year-round.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says the program, launched through Trinity Corrections Care, improves community health and saves taxpayer dollars. The ACA defines jail time as a “qualifying life event,” allowing special enrollment for services like emergency care, mental health treatment, and prescriptions. For more information, contact the sheriff’s office at 334-832-1338.