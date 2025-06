Alabama State University is mourning the loss of professor Dr. Kathy Dunn Jackson, who passed away May 22nd, leaving behind more than 34 years of service at Alabama State.

Dunn-Jackson contributed to academics and community life, she held degrees from Fisk, Michigan, and Auburn and led ASU’s Honors Program and Humanities Department. Services will be held May 30 and 31 in Montgomery, with details available through Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.