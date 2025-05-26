Salvation Army lands new home in Montgomery

The Salvation Army of Montgomery has a new home. Its new permanent location is now at the former Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Carter Hill Road just across from the Midtown YMCA.

While renovations are ongoing, vital services are already up and running including the food pantry and clothing closet. A new shelter and soup kitchen location are still in the works. Captain Thomas Johnson says, “This permanent home gives us a foundation. We’re still praying and planning for the perfect place to serve Montgomery’s most vulnerable.”