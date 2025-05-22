ASU Raegan Stearns Selected for Archives Leadership

Alabama State University archivist Raegan Stearns has been selected as one of only 25 professionals nationwide for the prestigious Archives Leadership Institute at the University of Virginia.

Backed by a $300,000 federal grant, the program recognizes top archival leaders for their innovation, commitment to diversity, and power to reshape the field. Stearns was singled out for her visionary work preserving Black history and building more inclusive historical narratives. Meanwhile, severe weather continues to lash the central U.S.