© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

ASU Raegan Stearns Selected for Archives Leadership

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT

Alabama State University archivist Raegan Stearns has been selected as one of only 25 professionals nationwide for the prestigious Archives Leadership Institute at the University of Virginia.

Backed by a $300,000 federal grant, the program recognizes top archival leaders for their innovation, commitment to diversity, and power to reshape the field. Stearns was singled out for her visionary work preserving Black history and building more inclusive historical narratives. Meanwhile, severe weather continues to lash the central U.S.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan