Alabama Legal Updates

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:17 AM EDT

Alabama New Hemp Law

Alabama’s new hemp law, House Bill 445 is under fire. While aimed at regulation, critics say it may strangle a legal industry.

The law bans smokable hemp, caps THC at 10 milligrams per serving, and imposes strict testing rules. Cornbread Hemp, the nation’s fastest-growing hemp company, is calling the law an overreach. Co-founder Jim Higdon, a former cannabis policy journalist, warns it could devastate small businesses and choke innovation in a sector already creating jobs.

Alabama Budget Cuts

Alabama is bracing for budget cuts to its workforce programs. The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding will drop across all three key programs. Youth services will see a 10.68% cut, adult training down nearly 10%, and dislocated worker support reduced by more than 10%. Local agencies are now reassessing how they’ll serve residents with fewer resources.

HUD Disaster Recovery Funds

HUD has allocated $7.7 million in disaster recovery funding to Dallas County, Alabama, still reeling from January 2023’s severe weather.

Funds will support housing, economic recovery, and risk mitigation, with over $1 million set aside for long-term resilience.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
