WVAS Crime Update

Teenage Homicide Victim

The Montgomery Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the shooting death of 19-year-old Josiah Slocum, who died early Saturday after being rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred near Davis Drive and remains under active investigation. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Rape Suspect in Custody

Montgomery police make an arrest made in a rape case from April 5th.

41-year-old Corrace Calloway, has been charged with First Degree Rape in an incident that occurred near Windsor Downs Court.

Calloway was taken into custody this morning and remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Brisker Charged with Capital Murder

Kourtney Brisker has been charged with three counts of Capital Murder in connection with the 2022 shooting death of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green. The fatal shooting happened on North Decatur Street.

Brisker was arrested May 1st and remains in custody.

This marks Montgomery’s fourth homicide of 2025.

Missing Teenage Girl

In Dothan, authorities are asking for help finding 16-year-old Breeanah Jackson. She was last seen on Wednesday near South Oates Street wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

She’s described as white, with red hair and brown eyes. Call police if you have any information.

Officer Case Dropped

And in Mobile former police officer Jonathan Leach will not face rape charges after new evidence prompted prosecutors to drop the case. Leach was fired and charged last year, but the Mobile County DA’s office says the alleged victim’s updated testimony changed everything.