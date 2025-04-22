WVAS Crime Report

Search for Rape Suspect

Montgomery Police are asking for the public’s help. Authorities are searching for a man accused of a violent sexual assault at Winton Blount Park.

The incident happened Saturday morning, April 5th, between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m., near the entrance off Woodmere Boulevard. The suspect is described as a Black male, slim build, about 5’6’’, last seen wearing a black T-shirt and red basketball shorts with black designs. He's wanted for First Degree Rape and First-Degree Theft of Property. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Father and Stepson Accused of Sexual Assault

A Dale County father and his stepson are accused of sexually abusing two young girls. Chris Scott and Jeffery Bush were arrested on April 17th on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse of a child.

DCSO interviewed the victims who said they were sexually abused by the men on several occasions a few years ago. They were under the age of 12 at the time. More charges are possible.

