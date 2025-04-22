ASU Colleges of Distinction

© 2025 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT

Alabama State University is getting national attention—named one of the 2025 Colleges of Distinction. ASU is one of only eleven Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country to receive this honor.

The award highlights schools offering strong academics, hands-on learning, and a supportive campus community. In addition to this distinction, ASU was also recognized for its programs in business, education, engineering, career development, and military support. It was even named one of the most affordable colleges in the country.

ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. says the recognition reflects the hard work of faculty and staff, and the university’s focus on student success. Fall 2025 admissions are open now. More information is available at alasu.edu.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
