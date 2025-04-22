ASU Colleges of Distinction

Alabama State University is getting national attention—named one of the 2025 Colleges of Distinction. ASU is one of only eleven Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country to receive this honor.

The award highlights schools offering strong academics, hands-on learning, and a supportive campus community. In addition to this distinction, ASU was also recognized for its programs in business, education, engineering, career development, and military support. It was even named one of the most affordable colleges in the country.

ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. says the recognition reflects the hard work of faculty and staff, and the university’s focus on student success. Fall 2025 admissions are open now. More information is available at alasu.edu.