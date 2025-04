In Alabama, a federal appeals court has ruled an Alabama law which imposes penalties on panhandlers is unconstitutional.

In a decision handed down Monday, the three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling, which found the Alabama law violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The suit challenging the law was filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery on behalf of three unhoused citizens.