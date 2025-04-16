Gold and silver tender bill

Governor Kay Ivey has signed a new bill into law, recognizing gold and silver as legal tender in Alabama. In doing so, Alabama became the seventh state in the country to reestablish gold and silver as money which can be used to purchase goods and services.

The bill, known as the Alabama Legal Tender Act, was unanimously approved by both Houses before moving to the governor's desk. Under the new law, any refined gold or silver bullion, specie, or coin that has been stamped, marked or imprinted with its weight and purity can be accepted as legal tender in the state.