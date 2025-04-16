© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Gold and silver tender bill

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 16, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey has signed a new bill into law, recognizing gold and silver as legal tender in Alabama. In doing so, Alabama became the seventh state in the country to reestablish gold and silver as money which can be used to purchase goods and services.

The bill, known as the Alabama Legal Tender Act, was unanimously approved by both Houses before moving to the governor's desk. Under the new law, any refined gold or silver bullion, specie, or coin that has been stamped, marked or imprinted with its weight and purity can be accepted as legal tender in the state.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan